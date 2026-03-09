Int’l Women’s Day: National Jute Board honours women & scholars

Kolkata: The National Jute Board (NJB) hosted an International Women’s Day program in Kolkata, recognising women stakeholders from Jute Research and Development Centres (JRCPC), artisans, entrepreneurs, and designers from across India working in jute diversification.

The event, inaugurated by Sashi Bhushan Singh, Secretary & CEO of NJB, acknowledged the role of women, especially from rural regions like Odisha, Jharkhand, and West Bengal. Award-winning women entrepreneurs shared success stories about promoting jute products both in India and abroad.

A highlight of the event was the felicitation of girl children of jute mill workers, with scholarship grant cheques handed over to them by Singh.

The event also discussed plans to promote jute products in tourist areas, starting with Darjeeling, Kalimpong, and tribal regions of Jharkhand, where Jute Production Centres have been established by NJB through collaborating agencies.