Int’l Mother Language Day not celebrated amid political tensions

BALURGHAT: The International Mother Language Day celebrations at the Hili border’s zero line, a tradition upheld jointly by citizens of India and Bangladesh, were not observed this year due to ongoing political unrest in Bangladesh. Typically, the event is organised with the support of the Border Security Force (BSF) and the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB), with both countries exchanging goodwill messages. However, the current political situation prevented the usual gathering, leaving organisers and participants disappointed.

Despite this, various social organisations in Hili marked the occasion with different programmes. Before the main event, a procession was organised with students to emphasise the significance of International Mother Language Day to the younger generation. Organisers mentioned that the event is usually held at the zero line but this year, they were denied permission due to the prevailing situation. Although efforts were made on both sides, the event could not take place.

In South Dinajpur’s Hili, International Mother Language Day was observed in different ways, though celebrations at the Hili land port were absent. In the morning, a colourful rally was organised by the local organisation Apan Jan to commemorate the day. The rally passed through the entire town of Hili, with Bengali songs played over loudspeakers. Not just in Hili but across West Bengal, the day was celebrated with great enthusiasm. At Balurghat College and Balurghat B.Ed College, seminars were organised to discuss the importance of the Bengali language. Traditionally, the event at the Hili Indo-Bangladesh international zero line includes discussions and cultural programmes as a symbol of unity between

the two Bengals.

Every year, language enthusiasts from both countries gather to commemorate the martyrs of the 1952 language movement, as declared by UNESCO in 1999. This day is not just one of mourning but a celebration of linguistic rights worldwide. Speaking on behalf of the organisers, Suraj Das from Ujjiban Society, Tior, Hili, expressed regret

over the situation.

He mentioned that for years, Ujjiban Society (India) and Muktijoddha Sontan Command & Weekly Alokito Seema (Bangladesh) had jointly hosted the event at the Hili international checkpoint, inside Bangladesh’s territory.

However, due to political instability in Bangladesh since August 2024, this year’s event was suspended as a symbolic protest. He further stated: “We hope for the restoration of friendly relations between the two nations and the global recognition of Bengali

language heritage.

The recent rise in provocative, anti-India remarks from extremist groups in Bangladesh has strained relations. As lovers of language and culture, we wish for an end to misunderstandings and the fostering of unity between our countries.”