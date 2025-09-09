Int’l Literacy Day: State honours students, launches App & portal

Kolkata: The Mass Education Extension and Library Services department on Monday felicitated 37 students, including specially-abled children and those from economically weaker families, on the occasion of International Literacy Day 2025.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee greeted citizens on the day, posting on X: “On the occasion of International Day, I extend greetings and congratulations to all. The true intellect is that which builds a true society.”

The programme, held at Eco Park in New Town, was attended by mass education minister Siddiqullah Choudhury, labour and judicial minister Moloy Ghatak, Bidhannagar Municipal Corporation chairman Sabyasachi Dutta, and senior officials of the department. Speaking at the event, the ministers and Dutta highlighted various government schemes that support students across Bengal.

The 37 students honoured at the event had excelled in their Madhyamik and Higher Secondary examinations. Among them were several specially-abled students who were recognised for their achievements.

Two digital initiatives were also launched during the programme—a departmental portal for internal monitoring and a public-facing mobile App. The portal will allow authorised staff to track details of homes and schools run by the department. The App, open to all users after registration, provides information about these homes, enables people to enrol as volunteers and allows donations. Users can view specific needs of individual homes and contribute clothes, books or other resources accordingly.

Officials said the department had awarded scholarships to 3431 students last year. This year’s scholarship distribution is expected to take place after the festive season.