Int’l friendship regatta held by Calcutta Rowing Club

In the five-day international friendship regatta organised to commemorate the centenary relationship between the Calcutta Rowing Club (1858) and the UK’s London Rowing Club (1856), opportunity will be given to the young rowers from the city to interact with foreign rowers.

Professional rowers from LRC, Southampton Rowing Club and Molesey Rowing Club in the UK, Auckland Rowing Club in New Zealand, Victoria Lake Rowing Club in South Africa and CRC will be participating at the Rabindra Sarobar lake

starting from Tuesday morning till Saturday.

The coaches of LRC will undertake special training for the CRC rowers. Nearly 60 professional rowers will be attending the programme.

The opening ceremony held on Tuesday was attended by minister Shashi Panja and MLA Debasish Kumar.

While speaking at the opening ceremony, Panja informed that the idea for such a programme took birth when the Calcutta Rowing Club’s secretary Chandan Roy Choudhury on his visit to London met with the LRC-in-charge and then it was brought to the city.

The closing ceremony of the programme will be held on Saturday along with a prize distribution ceremony. Mayor Firhad Hakim, Lt.Gen. RP Kalita and the British Deputy High Commissioner Andrew Fleming are scheduled to attend closing ceremony.