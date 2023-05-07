Int’l Dawn Chorus Day celebrated

balurghat: International Dawn Chorus Day (IDCD) was observed here at Dogachi Forest on Sunday by South Dinajpur Birders Club, a social welfare organisation Dishari Sankalpa and Balurghat Bicycle Community.



Notably IDCD has been celebrated on the first Sunday of May every year since 1987.

Environmental activist Tuhin Subhra Mandal who took part in the programme said: “This year International Dawn Chorus Day is celebrated on May 7. It is a day set aside for those who appreciate nature’s sounds and look forward to rising at dawn to listen to the sweet music of different birds.”

According to him, on Sunday, it is the day of celebration of the fountain of melody that birds create together in nature. Students of Ayodhya Kalidasi High School, Balurghat High School and Lalit Mohan Adarsha High School also participated in this nature expedition by cycling from Balurghat. “On Sunday morning, nature lovers heard the sweet sounds of birds together at Dogachi. When the birds called Blue Throated Barbet, Woodpecker, Black Hooded Oriole, Stork Billed Kingfisher and Common Hawk Cuckoo were recognised by the students including Anay, Sujay, Jit, Rohit, Aditya, Debananda, Manik and Aniruddha,” Mandal said.