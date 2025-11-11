Int’l cricket stadium in Siliguri to be named after Richa Ghosh: Mamata

Siliguri: After being honoured with the Banga Bhushan and appointed a DSP-rank officer, young cricket star Richa Ghosh has now inspired another historic move. The West Bengal government has announced the construction of an international cricket stadium in Siliguri, to be named Richa Cricket Stadium. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee made the announcement on Monday at Uttarkanya, the mini secretariat at Siliguri.

The stadium will come up on 27.4 acres of land in Chandmoni, Matigara, with Siliguri Mayor Gautam Deb entrusted with the responsibility of overseeing the project.

Siliguri currently has only one major sports ground, the Kanchenjunga Stadium, known primarily for football. The demand for a dedicated cricket stadium has been longstanding, and Richa’s rise to the national team reignited the call from sports lovers. Following her recent World Cup victory, the demand grew even stronger, leading to Monday’s announcement.

Chief Minister Banerjee said: “We are all proud of Richa. The way Siliguri welcomed her was remarkable. I want a cricket stadium in her name so her performance is remembered and others are inspired.”

Mayor Gautam Deb said the land has already been identified and thanked the Chief Minister for the responsibility.

Earlier, Richa had said that Siliguri needs better cricket infrastructure and a proper stadium for young talents to grow. On Saturday, in a glittering ceremony that lit up the Eden Gardens, the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) honoured Richa in the presence of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

CAB president Sourav Ganguly felicitated Richa with a cheque of Rs 34 lakh, a symbolic tribute to her match-winning 34 runs in the World Cup final.

“She is very young, and we must refrain from putting any mental pressure on her,” Chief Minister Banerjee said in her address, lauding the cricketer’s composure and determination.