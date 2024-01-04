Int’l conference on information tech to be held from Jan 6

: Around 20 institutes from the state will participate in the 37th International Conference of VLSI Design and the 23rd International Conference on Embedded Systems which will take place in Kolkata from January 6 to 10 with support from the state government.

Over 1000 representatives from the industry, start-ups, government and academia will take part in the conference. Peered papers on VLSI and embedded systems will be presented in this conference. The focal theme of the year is ‘VLSI Meets AI and Quantum for Cyber-Physical Systems.’

Electronics and semiconductors have emerged as critical elements of economic growth and strategic security for countries. The National Policy on Electronics 2019 (NPE 2019) aims to position India as a global hub for Electronics System Design and Manufacturing and create an enabling environment for the industry to compete globally.

Dr Hafizur Rahaman, General Chairs for VLSID 2024 said: “It will be a massive opportunity for Bengal as well as for the entire Eastern India. We believe that with active support of the Government of West Bengal we can develop the state as a ‘Semiconductor Product State.’ We have a huge talent pool of technical training institutes which deliver skilled professionals in this state who can take forward the growth for this industry.” The conference has granted over 200 fellowships to encourage promising VLSI students, researchers and faculty to attend the conference. It will be a confluence of academia and industry, with academicians from MIT, Stanford University, Texas University and Osaka University, amongst others joining the conference. Leading multinational companies will also showcase their products and new innovations at the exhibition.