Int’l conference FMSTAI-2025 kicks off at North Bengal University

Siliguri: The International Conference on “Frontier in Mathematical Science: Theory, Applications & Innovation (FMSTAI–2025)” was inaugurated at the University of North Bengal on Monday.

The three-day academic event, organised by the university’s Mathematics department, aims to explore emerging trends and innovations in mathematical sciences through a series of talks, presentations and discussions.

The conference has drawn eminent mathematicians, scientists and research scholars from across India and abroad, including participants from IITs, IISc, TIFR, NITs, Visva-Bharati, and universities in the USA, China and Vietnam. The sessions are focused on diverse areas such as pure and applied mathematics, mathematical modelling, data science, computational methods and interdisciplinary applications in science and technology.

Convener and Head of the Department of Mathematics, Dilip Chandra Pramanik, said that the conference has enhanced the research atmosphere of the university by fostering direct engagement between senior academicians and young researchers.

Guest speaker Prof P.V.S.N. Murthy of IIT Kharagpur praised the department, saying: “I am delighted to attend the conference as well as visit the department. I am well aware of the quality research the department is doing.” The organisers also released an ISBN-assigned Book of Abstracts featuring all accepted research papers. Treasurer Sujay Kr Biswas expressed gratitude to ANRF and CSIR for sponsoring the event.

Faculty members Sanjay Kumar Ghoshal and Kalyan Saha were commended for their role in successfully coordinating the conference.