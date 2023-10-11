‘Intimation to candidates to collect transfer order kept in abeyance till further order’

Kolkata: The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) on Tuesday issued a notice stating that the ‘intimation to the candidates for collecting transfer order’ was kept in abeyance with immediate effect, until further order.



The notice was issued after the Supreme Court on Monday ordered that the teachers appointed before 2017 cannot be transferred to distant districts for the time being.

The apex court on Monday reportedly ordered that if necessary those teachers can be transferred closer to home or within the district.

But teachers who have already joined the new school after the transfer will have to wait till the final order of the court. Meanwhile, according to a news agency, teachers who have been appointed after 2017 can be transferred by the state at any time.

The matter was heard by Justice Sanjay

Kishan Kaul and Justice Sudhanshu Dhulia.

The lawyer representing the Secondary Teachers and Employees’ Association (STEA) submitted that several teachers have been transferred 200 kilometres away from their homes, a news agency reported.

The Bench has directed the WBBSE to file an affidavit on the matter within four weeks. The case will be next heard in December.

On October 11, 35 teachers were supposed to go to the Board’s office to get transfer letters. But after the Supreme Court hearing of the matter, the Board notified that it was “kept in abeyance with immediate effect.”

They further notified: “In media reports, it is observed that many agencies/newspapers have carried that Learned Advocate Jaideep Gupta is Advocate of West Bengal Board of Secondary Education in this instant case on Transfer under section 10C in the Hon’ble Supreme Court of India. However, it is not true to my knowledge and belief.”