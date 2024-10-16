Interview process for recruiting V-Cs ‘to begin on October 18’

Kolkata: The interview process for recruiting permanent vice-chancellors (V-C) in state-aided universities will commence on October 18, Friday. According to sources, the first interview session will be conducted for Calcutta University. The interview process will continue until October 28 and will resume after the Kali Puja-Diwali holidays.



Following the Supreme Court’s directives, the state Higher Education department accepted applications from July 26 to August 23. Over 2,500 applications were submitted for the post of permanent V-C in the 36 state-aided universities.

These applications were thoroughly scrutinised by the search committees of the different universities and around 500 candidates were selected to appear for the interviews. On an average, 15 candidates were selected per university. Sources indicated that many applicants did not meet the prescribed qualifications or age criteria for the V-C post.

For the 36 universities, separate five-member search committees were formed, each headed by former Supreme Court Chief Justice Uday Umesh Lalit. The committees also include a nominee each from the state government, the Higher Education department, the UGC and the Governor.

In recent years, a long-standing feud between the state government and Governor C V Ananda Bose over the appointment of vice-chancellors has persisted. As the Chancellor of state-aided universities, Governor Bose has been unilaterally appointing V-Cs, bypassing the state government. This led the state government to approach the High Court and subsequently the Supreme Court. To ensure impartiality, The search committees were formed under the Supreme Court’s supervision.