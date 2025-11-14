Interview list for class XI-XII recruitment nears release

Kolkata: The West Bengal School Service Commission (WBSSC) is in the final stages of preparing the preliminary interview list for the recruitment of assistant teachers in classes XI-XII and is expected to release it soon, although the commencement of document verification is likely to be pushed back by a day or two from the earlier announced tentative date of November 17.

The results of the 60-mark written examination, held on September 14 across 478 centres in 35 subjects, were published on November 7.

Following which the Commission began preparing the interview list. A senior official said the process is in its final stage and checking is underway to ensure accuracy. The verification of documents, initially expected to start on Monday, will depend on when the interview list is published.

Before releasing the interview list, the Commission must publish the updated vacancy list. The School Education department had earlier provided a tentative count of 12,514 vacancies. Officials said the final list sent to WBSSC on Thursday reflects a marginal dip. According to sources, the vacancy count has reduced by 69, bringing the final total to 12,445. Although the Commission has not offered any explanation, officials in the School Education department indicated that the decrease may be tied to the reinstatement of untainted teachers from the 2016 selection process to their previous teaching posts following Supreme Court orders.

Some of those reinstated have been accommodated at class XI-XII level from the vacancies originally counted for this recruitment round.