Interstate gang busted by Barrackpore Police

Kolkata: Barrackpore City Police nabbed two members of a gang that operates across the country and dupes people by siphoning off their money using bank accounts opened using forged documents.



This gang also has a connection with the notorious ‘Jamtara gang’ as well, sources said.

According to police, about two months ago a jewellery shop owner in New Barrackpore identified as Amit Paul found that his current account with a bank had been frozen due to some unknown reasons.

When Paul started inquiring about the matter he came to know that a person identified as Anuj Kumar Shaw had bought gold jewellery worth Rs 38,000 during June this year using a debit card. The money involved in the transaction was a part of a fraudulent activity.

In October, Shaw again went to Paul’s shop to buy more jewellery along with another person identified as Sunil Patwa. This time when Paul asked them for identity proof, the accused duo refused to provide the same and left the shop. After a few days of this incident, Paul registered a complaint at the New Barrackpore Police Station. Police initially recorded a general diary, however, they started a preliminary inquiry before registering a case. After getting several links to a suspected crime, police registered a case on November 14. During the investigation, police nabbed Shaw and Patwa from the Tangra and Maniktala area.

During the probe, cops came to know about a few hideouts where they had kept several debit and credit cards along with forged documents and other equipment used for their illegal activities. Later raids were conducted in Madhyamgram and multiple places under the jurisdiction of Baguiati Police Station and seized several PAN and voter cards, used sim card packets, one notarial certificate, a fingerprint scanner, an autofocus Aadhaar card camera, several dummy thumb impressions of rubber and wax, thumb precision metal stands, one fibre dummy eye retina, 35 rubber stamps, copies of enlistment and enrolment certificates in the name of several traders company, cheque books, bank welcome kits etc.

Police came to know that many cases are pending across the country against the said racket having a link with the ‘Jamtara gang’. During the investigation, it was also found that many victims did not even know that there were many accounts opened in their name illegally.