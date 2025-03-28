Interstate arms smuggler held with illegal firearms

Malda: Acting on a tip-off, the Special Task Force (STF) of West Bengal conducted a raid near Loco Colony under Baishnavnagar Police Station on March 27. During the operation, they arrested an alleged arms smuggler, identified as Hamidul Seikh (34), a resident of Kaliachak in Malda district.

Upon searching the accused, the STF recovered five illegal one-shot firearms from his possession. Initial investigations suggest that Seikh had procured these weapons from Bihar and was planning to distribute them in various locations across Malda. The authorities believe he is part of a larger interstate arms smuggling network.

A case has been registered at Baishnavnagar Police Station and further investigation is underway. Officials expect to uncover more details about the smuggling racket and its network in the coming days. The arrest marks a significant breakthrough in STF’s ongoing efforts to curb illegal arms trafficking in the region.Law enforcement agencies are now working to track down other members involved in the racket. Authorities have assured that strict action will be taken against those involved in the illegal arms trade.