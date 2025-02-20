Interstate arms racket busted, one arrested

Malda: In a significant breakthrough against interstate illegal arms trafficking, officers from Baishnabnagar Police Station, acting on intelligence from Kolkata Police STF, arrested a key suspect involved in smuggling firearms across state borders.

The accused, Rahel Rana (36), originally hailing from Mohanpur, Malda, was residing in Barharwa, Sahebganj (Jharkhand). He was nabbed at Zero Point Naka around 9 pm on February 18 while transporting a consignment of illegal weapons. Police recovered five improvised 7mm pistols and ten empty magazines, all in new and working condition, along with a Jharkhand-registered motorcycle.

During interrogation, Rana revealed that the weapons were smuggled from Srighar, Sahebganj (Jharkhand) and were en route to a local linkman in the Kaliachak area of Malda. This confirms the existence of a well-organised interstate arms network operating between Jharkhand and Bengal.

Authorities have intensified their investigation to track down other members of the syndicate. The operation underscores the growing threat of illegal arms trade across state borders, posing serious security concerns. Police are continuing their efforts to dismantle the entire network and prevent further smuggling attempts.