International Women's Day celebration at Sister Nivedita University

March 8 is celebrated as women’s day around the world. A day dedicated to celebrate achievements of women, raising awareness about the challenges that women face on a daily basis and also to determine various ways to achieve gender equality, which was the main theme for day’s discussion. This program revolved around on “DigitALL: Innovation and technology for gender equality”, which is the theme for International Women’s Day, 8 March 2023.



Sister Nivedita University celebrated International Women's Day at SNU seminar hall on March 10. Hon'ble Vice Chancellor Prof (Dr.) Dhrubyajyoti Chattopadhyayinaugurated the function by extending a word of encouragement for women. He highlighted the role & importance of women in not only our daily lives but also at workplace and also emphasized on women empowerment. Devi Kar, Educationist andan eminent leader in the education sector delivered the key note address, which was the importance of technology in education. Joyeetaa Majumdar, Principal, Ruby Park Public School, Amita Prasad, Director, Indus Valley World Schooland Dr. Pushpa Mishra, Psychologist & Academician participated in the first panel discussion of the day to celebrate women power. These eminent personalities also focused on technological advancements and ways to achieve gender equality. The discussion was moderated by Prof (Dr) Debashree Mukherjee, HOD Law Department SNU.The panelists of the second session were Dr. Dona Chakraborty, first woman to be selected as a member of International Cancer Society, Uma Jhunjhunwala, Poet and Playwright Director Actor Member, Pashchimbanga Hindi Academy &Convener of Kala Vibhag, PBHA, Govt. of WB and Dr. Asima Mukherjee, Gynecological Oncologist, they shared their thoughts and opinions onwomen empowerment, specifically in the era of modernization and digitalization. The second session was moderated by Prof ( Dr.) Minal Pareek, Dean, School of Media Communication, Fine Arts & Performing Arts.



The United Nations Observance of International Women’s Day under the theme, “DigitALL: Innovation and technology for gender equality”, will helpachieve gender equality and the empowerment of all women and girls”.