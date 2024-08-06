International trade halts amid escalating unrest in Bangladesh

South Dinajpur/Malda/ Cooch Behar: International trade operations have been suspended at multiple border land ports due to escalating unrest



in Bangladesh.

South Dinajpur’s Hili international land port has halted trade owing to the ongoing turmoil escalating in Bangladesh. On Monday, as trucks laden with green chillies and onions prepared to cross the Hili border, news of widespread public protests and unrest prompted the Hili Exporters Association to abruptly halt dispatches.

In response to the escalating crisis, the former Bangladeshi government declared a three-day national holiday, imposed an indefinite curfew, and suspended internet and mobile services. These measures have severed

communication between exporters and their Bangladeshi counterparts.

Dhiraj Adhikari, Joint Secretary of the Hili Exporters Association, stated: “The situation in Bangladesh is highly volatile. Mobile internet services and banking services are down. We have temporarily halted the dispatch of trucks carrying onions and green chillies through the Hili border. Trade will remain suspended until stability is restored.” The suspension poses a risk of the rotting of the perishable goods, potentially leading to substantial financial losses for exporters. “We are closely monitoring the situation,” Adhikari added.

At the Mahadipur International land port in Malda, 25 lorries carrying raw vegetables are stranded in Bangladesh due to a three-day halt in bilateral trade, effective from August 5 to August 7. Approximately 100 trucks are currently stuck, with one day of trade loss estimated at Rs 18 crore.

Ujjwal Saha, State Secretary of the West Bengal Exporters Coordination Committee, remarked, “We are in contact with the High Commission in Bangladesh to ensure the safety of truck drivers and their assistants. Necessary measures are being taken.”

In Cooch Behar, cargo transport between India-Bangladesh and Bhutan-Bangladesh at the Changrabandha land port has been indefinitely suspended following recent unrest and the resignation of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

The suspension, which began Monday morning, has led to a backlog at the port.

Manoj Kumar Kanu, President of the Changrabandha Export Association, reported: “A curfew has been reimposed in Bangladesh since Sunday evening, halting all export and import activities.

Many vehicles have been stranded since Monday morning. Export and import operations will remain closed until the situation stabilizes, causing significant losses for traders.”