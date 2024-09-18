International tourism ‘hit hard by safety concerns in Kolkata’

KOLKATA: The international tourism sector is facing a severe downturn due to escalating safety concerns in Kolkata. Traditionally a popular destination for foreign tourists during festivals such as Durga Puja, Kolkata is now seeing a significant drop in travel interest amid rising safety issues.



Travel agents, crucial to the tourism industry, are grappling with new, stringent conditions imposed on them, which are expected to lead to considerable financial losses. Jaydeep Mukherjee, an IATA-recognised international travel consultant, has conducted 66 roadshows aimed at promoting Durga Puja globally. Despite these efforts, the primary hurdle remains the assurance of safety for tourists.

Mukherjee points out that the perception of Kolkata as unsafe is leading to numerous booking cancellations. This issue is not confined to Kolkata alone; similar cancellations are reported in other countries, including Canada, Spain, Uruguay, France, and Italy. If the safety situation in Kolkata does not improve swiftly, the travel industry is poised for severe financial repercussions. The impact is profound, affecting not only Kolkata’s tourism but also creating ripple effects across international markets. With many tourists reevaluating their travel plans, the urgent need for enhanced safety measures in Kolkata is clear to prevent further damage to the tourism sector and safeguard future bookings.