International short-fiction film festival to kick off from today

Kolkata: An international short fiction film festival is all set to kick off in the city on Monday, seeking to show films from ten countries around the globe with each day focusing on a specific theme or category, ensuring a diverse cinematic experience for cinephiles.

The ‘22nd Kalpanirjhar International Short Fiction Film Festival’, organised by the Kalpanirjhar Foundation in collaboration with Goethe-Institut, Max Mueller Bhavan Kolkata, will showcase a diverse selection of 35 short fiction films from 10 countries, highlighting themes such as human rights, isolation, inclusivity and contemporary global narratives.

The festival will continue till April 25.

The daily screenings commence at 4:00 pm at the Goethe-Institut. The opening film on Monday is ‘Re-Routing’, directed by Kankana Chakraborty. The film will feature the veteran actor Barun Chanda. The screening will be followed by three international films from Bulgaria, Austria and USA.

On April 22, eight international films will explore the themes of human rights, isolation and inclusivity. Some of these are: The Canon (Chile), The Alley Cats (Belgium), The Rise (Switzerland), My Heart Backward (Belgium), Days and Nights (Spain). On 23 April, seven Indian films will compete for the prestigious Kalpanirjhar Award: That Perfect Day, Basha, Dosor, Songs of the Mist, among others. On April 24, a selection of 11 French films will be screened.