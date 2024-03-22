International retail apparel brand, H&M, opens in Siliguri

Siliguri: VEGA Circle Mall in Siliguri expanded its offerings with the grand opening of H&M, a prominent international retail apparel brand. The new store, located at VEGA Circle Mall’s new block, officially opened its doors to the public on March 22. Leading up to the grand opening, a week-long public engagement campaign was held to raise awareness about the launch of the H&M store. The shoppers of Siliguri wholeheartedly participated and showed their support.

On this auspicious occasion, Prem Kumar Agarwal and Sanjay Agarwal from VEGA Circle Mall extended their gratitude to the public and guests for their presence. They also shared with the media that many other international brands will soon be opening their doors at VEGA Circle Mall.