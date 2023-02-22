International Mother Language Day observed at Indo-Bangla border

With the aim to promote linguistic, cultural diversity and multilingualism, International Mother Language Day was observed at the zero line on the Indo-Bangla border on Tuesday.

The function was jointly organized by Teor Ujjiban Society, Uttarer Robbar of Balurghat and Balurghat Rainbow Cultural Academy in association with Amra Mukti Yodhdhar Sontan Command, Saptahik Alokito Simanto of Hakimpur in Bangladesh.

Suraj Das, secretary of Ujjiban Society, Nabakumar Das, convener of Meghalaya-Tura committee, popular social activist Amulya Ratan Biswas, Haripada Saha, principal of Hili College, Madhab Ranjan Sengupta, renowned mouthorgan artist of Bolpur, Subhankar Roy, acting head of Balurghat Rainbow Cultural Academy, Zahidul Islam, secretary of Alokito Simanto, Liaqat Ali, acting head of Amra Mukti Yoddhar Sontan Command and many others were present.

“Residents of both countries speak and write the same language and eat the same food. So we are celebrating the gala day with the people of Bangladesh and to share our culture with them. The celebration has entered into its eighth year, strengthening trust and promoting protection of all languages used by people of the World,” said Suraj Das.

International Mother Language Day was proclaimed by the General Conference of UNESCO in 1999.