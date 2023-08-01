International Breastfeeding Week observed in Balurghat

BALURGHAT: The International Breastfeeding Week was flagged off in South Dinajpur district at Baluchhaya auditorium in Balurghat on Tuesday with the objective to encourage exclusive breastfeeding for the first six months of life in order to improve the health of children. Soon, Balurghat will get a permanent breastfeeding corner.

Additional district magistrate, Haaris Rasheed inaugurated the programme and highlighted the necessity of breastfeeding. A workshop was also organised on the same day by the district administration in collaboration with ICDS including, an awareness and sensitisation campaign on the importance of breastfeeding along with the orientation of community group leaders on breastfeeding and mothers meeting. Apart from this, the programme discussed the necessity of breastfeeding, colostrums feeding and exclusive breastfeeding.

The programme will continue till August 7. A temporary breastfeeding corner was inaugurated by him in front of the Baluchhaya auditorium. “A permanent breastfeeding corner will start functioning in the district soon,” stated Rasheed.

On Tuesday, a group of local folk artists presented two Baul songs highlighting the benefit of breastfeeding. A theater group called Udan staged a social drama on it.

“International Breastfeeding Week will provide a positive impact and enable mothers and lactating mothers in the community to raise their concerns in public forums for the betterment of their condition,”

added Rasheed.