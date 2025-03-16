Internal rift in Jalpaiguri BJP surfaces after Shyamal Roy’s appointment as district prez

Jalpaiguri: The appointment of Shyamal Roy as the BJP’s Jalpaiguri district president has exposed internal discord within the party. On Friday, posters questioning election fund management surfaced in front of the BJP district office, alleging financial misconduct during the last Lok Sabha elections.

The posters, bearing the names of all district BJP leaders, demanded an explanation for the alleged misappropriation of campaign funds.

Former district president Bapi Goswami, MP Jayant Roy and his PA-turned-district president Shyamal Roy were responsible for election expenditures. Political observers believe disgruntled BJP workers orchestrated the postering in protest. Some party insiders claim Bapi Goswami played a key role in Shyamal Roy’s appointment. Shyamal Roy, a long-time Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) worker, has been active in the party since 2012. He previously served as convenor of the Maynaguri assembly unit, district general secretary, and later as PA to MP Jayant Roy. Bapi Goswami, district president since 2019, is believed to still hold influence over the party.

A BJP leader, speaking on condition of anonymity, stated: “Shyamal Roy is closely aligned with former district president Bapi Goswami. His appointment ensures that Bapi retains control over the district BJP’s organisational structure.” However, Bapi Goswami dismissed such claims, asserting that the party will extend full support to the newly appointed district president. Shyamal Roy declined immediate comments, stating: “I will hold a press conference on Monday and address all questions then.”

Meanwhile, discussions have intensified over the selection process. Despite district general secretaries Chandan Barman,

Dodhiram Roy and Manoj Bhujel submitting nominations, they were overlooked. The growing dissent, from quiet discontent to public postering, raises concerns about the party’s stability ahead of the Assembly elections. Shyamal Roy now faces the challenge of uniting the party and strengthening its organisational structure.