Internal rift deepens in Congress over Chanchal candidate selection

Malda: The Congress party is facing a growing internal rift in the Chanchal Assembly Constituency even before the official announcement of candidates. Discontent among party workers and local leadership over the selection process has intensified, raising concerns within political circles.

A crucial meeting was held at the party office on Wednesday night, attended by leaders and representatives from various organisational levels. In a unanimous resolution, attendees declared that they would not accept anyone other than Anjarul Haque Johnny as the party’s candidate. A written statement supporting this demand was signed by those present, followed by slogan-shouting outside the office to assert their stance.

“We have made our position very clear. If Johnny is not given the ticket, it will be impossible for us to work wholeheartedly in the election,” said a local party worker.

Two prominent names have emerged as potential candidates—former MLA Asif Mehebub and former block president Anjarul Haque Johnny. However, tensions have been brewing since Johnny was removed from his post in December, a move that many leaders claim was politically motivated.

“Removing Johnny would weaken the organisation. It would seem like a decision taken to indirectly benefit the ruling party,” alleged a senior Congress leader.

Supporters argue that Johnny revitalised the party after the 2021 elections, strengthening its grassroots presence and delivering positive results in subsequent panchayat and parliamentary polls. “He rebuilt the organisation from the ground up. Ignoring him now would be a grave mistake,” said another worker.

On the other hand, a section of leaders has criticised Asif Mehebub, referring to him as a “seasonal leader” and warning that his candidature could further weaken the party.

Defending himself, Mehebub said: “During my tenure as MLA, I stood by the people. My track record speaks for itself.”

All eyes are now on the party high command to see whether it prioritises local sentiment or takes an independent call on candidate selection.