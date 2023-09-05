Internal inquiry committee of JU recommends expulsion of four students

Kolkata: The internal inquiry committee of Jadavpur University has recommended the expulsion of four current students in connection with the death of a first-year undergraduate student.



The committee suggested that one current research scholar of the varsity should be barred from entering the campus for life after the completion of his research. Among the list of recommendations submitted by the committee, they have also suggested the authorities look into the role of the Superintendent of Main Boys’ Hostel and take action against him if deemed necessary.

They have also recommended the cancellation of boardership of A-2 block of the varsity’s main boys’ hostel. Furthermore, they have recommended the suspension of at least thirty students for different semesters.

The internal inquiry committee spoke to at least 150 people including present and former students, hostel officials and administrative officials.

According to media reports, the submissions of the committee confirmed that the 17-year-old student was subjected to severe ragging by seniors on the night of August 9.

Meanwhile, UGC visited Jadavpur University. According to sources, the university authorities were asked whether they took any action against any student for their involvement in ragging or whether any student was suspended for a specific time against whom charges of ragging were made. On the other hand, a team from ISRO visited the varsity and met with the authorities on the same day.

The Calcutta High Court on Tuesday directed the implementation of the RK Raghavan Committee report which was constituted in 2009 by the Supreme Court to reduce instances of ragging.