Internal dissent hits Balurghat Municipality

BALURGHAT: Internal dissent surfaced at the Balurghat Municipality on Friday evening, as a section of Trinamool Congress councillors submitted a no-confidence motion against municipal chairman Ashok Kumar Mitra. The motion, bearing the signatures of 14 councillors, was submitted at the office of the Balurghat Sub-Divisional Officer (SDO), triggering sharp political reactions.

The development has added fresh momentum to Balurghat’s political climate. Even as the state government has issued directives for changes in several municipalities across Bengal, no such changes have so far been implemented in any municipality of South Dinajpur district.

Sources said that a few Balurghat councillors were recently summoned to Kolkata by the TMC state leadership and the no-confidence motion was submitted soon after their return. According to the motion, dissatisfaction over inadequate developmental work in Balurghat town has been cited as the primary reason for seeking the chairman’s removal. Party insiders believe the move was initiated following instructions from the state leadership, though no official confirmation has been made at the district level.

TMC South Dinajpur district president Subhash Bhowal said: “The matter related to Balurghat Municipality is being looked into by the state leadership. I have nothing to say on this issue at present.”

State Consumer Affairs and Self-Help Group minister and Harirampur MLA Biplab Mitra is expected to hold discussions with TMC councillors to understand the reasons behind the no-confidence motion.

The Balurghat Municipality elections were held in February 2022, in which the TMC won 23 of the 25 seats, while the Left Front secured the remaining two. Mitra, councillor from Ward No. 5, was elected chairman.

Responding to the developments, Mitra said: “This has been done by misleading others to fulfil personal interests. Whatever direction the party gives, I will act accordingly.”