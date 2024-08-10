Internal conflict within KLO exposed: Key member expelled amid accusations

Alipurduar: An internal conflict within the banned Kamtapur Liberation Organization (KLO) has surfaced, leading to the expulsion of prominent member Narayan Barman, also known as Bikram Koch or Bijit Narayan. The expulsion was confirmed in a press statement issued by KLO (Koch Nationalism), a faction of the group (the authenticity of the document has not been verified by Millennium Post).



The turmoil within KLO began after its chief, Jibon Singha, established closer ties with the Central government. In response, a new faction, Kamtapur Liberation Organisation (Koch Nationalism), was formed in Assam, signaling a significant split within the movement.

According to the KLO’s statement, Barman was accused of anti-party activities and leaking sensitive information to the Special Task Force (STF) of the Bengal Police.

Intelligence sources suggest that the creation of the new KLO faction was a reaction to the peace talk agreement pursued by Jibon Singha, a key figure advocating for the partition of Bengal. The peace talk appears to have deepened divisions within the group.

Jibon Singha’s recent activities have also raised concerns. Over the past few months, he has released several provocative video statements, including one that went viral just ahead of Independence Day. In these videos, Singha continues to criticise the Bengal government and renews his call for the division of the state carving out a separate Kamtapur state. However, experts argue that the KLO’s influence has waned significantly, with its activities now largely confined to Assam and marred by internal disputes.

Partha Pratim Roy, spokesperson for the Trinamool Congress (TMC), downplayed the relevance of KLO in Bengal. “The KLO is now a non-existent entity in our state. Many former members support the state government. While a few scattered leaders, influenced by certain political parties, occasionally demand the division of the state, the Rajbanshi people overwhelmingly oppose such ideas.

The KLO’s relevance has diminished to the point of irrelevance,” Roy stated.