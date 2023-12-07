Intermittent rain lashes Kolkata, several South Bengal districts

Kolkata: Intermittent rain lashed the city and several parts of South Bengal since late Wednesday evening and continued on Thursday hampering normal life.



Kolkata’s temperature dropped by 3 degree Celsius due to the impact of rains.

The Regional Meteorological Centre in Alipore has forecast a generally cloudy sky with light to moderate rain over east India till Friday morning as cyclonic storm Michaung weakened into a less marked low-pressure area over Chhattisgarh.

Kolkata and other south Bengal districts received rainfall on Thursday morning accompanied by chilly wind, giving the denizens the first feel of winter this season. People faced difficulties while going to work with traffic snarls occurring at some places in the city and adjoining Salt Lake area.

The sky in the South Bengal districts remained cloudy on Thursday. The minimum temperature in the city was above normal by three notches at 19.9 degrees Celsius on Thursday. The weather office said: “The maximum temperature is, however, likely to remain well below normal owing to the weather conditions, it said.

The Met department has forecast a generally cloudy sky with light to moderate rain over east India till Friday. The districts like Hooghly, Howrah, North 24-Parganas, South 24-Parganas, East Burdwan, Nadia received moderate rainfall.

“There will be light to moderate rainfall in various South Bengal districts in the next 24 hours. North 24-Parganas, South 24-Parganas, East Midnapore, West Midnapore, Howrah, Kolkata, Hooghly, Purulia, Jhargram, Bankura, East Burdwan, Birbhum, Murshidabad, Nadia are among the districts which will receive rainfall on Friday.

The MeT office said that mercury will start going down from Saturday and by the beginning of the next week the temperature may further drop by a few notches. Several North Bengal districts will also receive rainfall in the next 24 hours. The districts are Malda, North Dinajpur, South Dinajpur, Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Alipurduar, Cooch Behar, Jalpaiguri. Mercury will remain mostly unchanged in North Bengal in the next 3-4 days.