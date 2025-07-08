Intermittent rain lashes Kolkata & S Bengal due to low pressure impact

Kolkata: Intermittent rainfall lashed Kolkata and other South Bengal districts on Monday due to the impact of the low pressure. The Regional Meteorological Centre in Alipore predicted that weather conditions may slightly improve from Tuesday.

Several parts in South Bengal received rainfall since Monday morning. The MeT office had earlier predicted that rainfall would continue on Monday due the presence of two low pressure systems in Bay of Bengal and a strong ‘monsoon flow’. Rain occurred in North 24-Parganas, South 24-Parganas, East Burdwan, West Burdwan, East Midnapore, West Midnapore, Jhargram, Purulia and Bankura. Kolkata also received scattered rainfall.

Thundershower lashed several parts of South Bengal on Sunday as well. The MeT office has already said that following normal rainfall in June, Kolkata and South Bengal are expected to see more rain in July.

The MeT office predicted normal rainfall and lower temperatures in July. However, North Bengal might experience a slight rainfall deficit in July. Kolkata on Monday registered the lowest temperature at 26.6 degree Celsius while on Sunday the highest temperature stood at 29.8.

There will be heavy rain in North Bengal. Rain will further intensify in North Bengal from Tuesday to Thursday. The situation may improve from Friday. The MeT office already stated that there will be no shortage of rain in the city in July as well.

The weather office said that Kolkata is likely to receive normal rainfall in July. The temperature is also expected to drop due to the rain. Monsoon arrived in Kolkata and South Bengal districts on June 17.

Two low-pressure systems recently formed in the Bay of Bengal bringing widespread rainfall. Light to moderate rain with thunderstorms may, however, occur in several districts on Tuesday.