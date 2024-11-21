‘Interlink three major rivers in S Dinajpur for sustainable water supply’

BALURGHAT: The Balurghat branch of the Uttar Banga Matsyajibi Forum (North Bengal Fishermen’s Forum) on the occasion of World Fisheries Day on Thursday raised the demand of the interlinking of three major rivers in South Dinajpur district — Atreyee, Punarbhaba and Brahmani.

Biswajit Basak, coordinator of the Balurghat branch, highlighted the critical water shortage in these rivers due to low-height dams constructed by the Bangladeshi government on their side. To address this, the Bengal government has already built a similar low-height dam on the Atreyee River, which has somewhat alleviated the problem. However, Basak emphasised the need for immediate interlinking of the three rivers through canals to ensure a sustainable water supply. He also stressed the importance of dredging the rivers to improve their navigability.

He stated: “Increased water flow will directly benefit the fishing community by boosting fish populations. We will urge the government to connect these rivers at the earliest. Since this issue involves interstate and international matters, the Central government should take the initiative.”

Basak also appreciated the state government’s recent formation of Fish Production Groups (FPGs), which allow fisherfolk to voice their concerns more effectively. Among their demands is the provision of fish seeds to fisherfolk and regular water quality testing of these rivers. “If these demands are fulfilled, we expect the fish population to double within a year,” he added.

Furthermore, Basak called for extending government-issued credit cards, currently available to fishermen, to others involved in the industry, such as net-makers and fish vendors, as their contributions are essential to the trade.

He also proposed simplifying government compensation procedures for the families of deceased fisherfolk, which would alleviate their suffering and reduce bureaucratic hurdles.

World Fisheries Day, celebrated annually on November 21, traces its origins to 1997 when representatives from 32 fishermen unions across the country gathered in Delhi to address their shared concerns.

The day is marked with the slogan “Jaal Jar, Jol Tar” (water belongs to those with nets) and focuses on issues such as water pollution and improving the livelihoods of the fishing community.

Thursday’s programme in Balurghat saw the participation of over 100 fishermen.