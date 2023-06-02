‘Interim V-Cs to 11 universities appointed without discussion with Education department’

KOLKATA: With Governor and Chancellor, CV Ananda Bose, appointing interim Vice-Chancellors (V-Cs) to 11 state universities, the state’s Education minister Bratya Basu has alleged that it was done without any discussion with the Higher Education department, in an alleged violation of existing rules of appointment, and requesting the V-Cs concerned to reject these appointments.



Governor, who is also the Chancellor of state universities, also decided to give an extension to selected V-Cs, contrary to the state government’s recommendation for extending the tenure of the present temporary V-Cs of 27 Universities. Sources in Raj Bhavan said that the Chancellor has appointed interim V-Cs for 11 universities – Kalyani University, Burdwan University, The Sanskrit College and University, Sidho Kanho Birsha University, Kazi Nazrul University, Dakshin Dinajpur University, University of Calcutta, Jadavpur University, Bankura University, Baba Saheb Ambedkar Education University and Diamond Harbour Women’s UniversitySources said that the Chancellor has extended the services of only those V-Cs who “complied with the instructions to send activity reports to the Chancellery for review”. It is learnt that the state had also proposed names for interim V-Cs of two universities which are functioning without any heads. The Chancellor considered these names and accepted only three for continuation. The reason is, these three interim V-Cs had sent activity reports to the Chancellor for review. “Those who did not comply with the instructions were not considered for the extension as independent evaluations reveal that their value addition to the university remains vague and some of them were indifferent to the well-being of the students, and a few indulged in factional fights within the campus,” sources said.Raj Bhavan sources clarified that Chancellery will make further appointments of interim Vice-Chancellors after accommodating the views of the government and other stakeholders. It is learnt that the Chancellor is keen that only ‘the best and the brightest’ among the professors with academic excellence and administrative acumen should be considered for the post of V-C.Bratya Basu shared a note in Bengali which said that he came to know about the appointments of new V-Cs to state universities from the media. He claimed such an appointment was made without any discussion with the state’s Higher Education department and in alleged contravention of the existing rules for making such appointments. He termed it “illegal”. The minister said that the department is taking legal opinions to decide what action can be taken in days to come. Lastly, he mentioned that all appointed V-Cs are being requested by the department to reject such appointments.

Raj Bhavan sources justified the appointments of the interim V-Cs by the Chancellor on the ground of legal propriety and insisted that the Chancellor is keen that there should not be any disruption in the functioning of the universities as it will affect the future of the students. It was also clarified that there are many decided cases of the Supreme Court that “consultation” does not mean “concurrence”.

“When the proposals were sent by the minister to the Chancellor, he had considered and rejected some of them, which amounts to consultation. Concurrence is not required.”