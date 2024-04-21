Interim V-C of University of North Bengal resigns

Siliguri: C M Ravindran, interim vice-chancellor (V-C) of the University of North Bengal, resigned from his post.



C V Ananda Bose, Chancellor of the University and Governor of Bengal, has accepted his resignation. In this regard, the Chancellor issued a notification to the university on Saturday. With this resignation, once again, the university’s workers and students worry about the university being deadlocked.

However, the reason behind the resignation is still unknown. Swapan Kumar Rakshit, Joint Registrar of the university, said: “Why he resigned is unclear, but when he joined the university, he said that he came here for a few months. Thereafter, he would leave the university. He was not an academician. We want an experienced academician to join the university as a V-C at the earliest.” After the arrest of Subiresh Bhattacharya, vice-chancellor of the University of North Bengal on September 19, 2022, the university has not got a permanent V-C yet.

C M Ravindran, a former police official, was appointed as V-C by Bose on September 30, 2023. He took charge on October 5 for six months. His term was about to complete on April 5, but one day before that, he gave his resignation letter to the Chancellor on April 4.

After these long days, the Chancellor accepted his resignation on April 19. Meanwhile, students and workers at the university questioned why an IPS officer was appointed as the vice-chancellor.

The movement had been going on in the university for a long time on various issues.Now, everyone has been demanding that an academician be appointed as V-C of the university by maintaining the rules. Ayan Mahanti, president of North Bengal University Trinamool Chhatra Parishad Research Scholar Association said: “We do not want any IPS or IAS to be appointed as V-C again. We want the Chancellor to appoint the V-C by discussing with the state government, as per the guidelines of the Supreme Court, at the earliest.”