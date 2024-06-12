‘Interim stay on police proceedings against Suvendu Adhikari extended’

Kolkata: The Calcutta High Court on Tuesday extended the interim stay on proceedings by police against BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari till June 28.



Adhikari had filed a case at the High Court challenging the action of the state police in conducting an “illegal” raid at his office and residence in Kolaghat. It was alleged that his fundamental right was infringed and election campaign disturbed. It was submitted that a formal notice should have been given prior to the raid.

He had prayed for stay on the proceedings for the time being and further restraining the police not to conduct any such raids till one week after the election result was declared. While opposing it, the state submitted that Adhikari does not have the locus to move the instant writ petition.

It was further mentioned that the place which was raided did not belong to Adhikari and that the police was unaware that Adhikari was connected with the place as his name was not mentioned in the leave and licence agreement.

On May 21, it was submitted that the police had intimated the Block Development Officer with a request to send the Flying Squad Team for taking necessary action but since there was considerable delay, police reached the spot. From the suo motu complaint lodged by the officer-in-charge of Kolaghat Police Station and the FIR, it surfaced that a nil seizure list was prepared as nothing objectionable could be located due to continuous resistance from the agitators.

Considering the election was going to take place on May 25 and that the matter was at a preliminary state, Justice Amrita Sinha directed: “...as an interim measure, the Court is inclined to restain the police from proceeding further with the subject FIR that has been lodged till June 17, 2024 or until further order whichever is earlier.”