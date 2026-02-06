Interim Budget gives Malda infra, edu & heritage boost

Malda: Malda district has received a significant boost in infrastructure, education, heritage conservation and inclusive growth, following a series of special projects announced in the Interim Budget 2026–27.



Among the key infrastructure projects is the commissioning of the Habibpur 132/33 KV sub-station with a capacity of 100 MVA, strengthening the district’s power network. Road connectivity has also improved with the completion of widening and strengthening of SH-10, covering Bamongola–Habibpur and Bulbulchandi–Habibpur stretches at a cost of Rs 48.49 crore. A rooftop solar power plant with battery energy storage at Malda Layer Farm, costing Rs 11.58 crore, has been taken up under RIDF-XXXI.

Heritage conservation received attention with the restoration of the historic Hamam (Royal Bath) at the Pathan Palace in Pandua. Skill development initiatives have benefited hundreds, with 175 trainees at NIFT, 260 in MSME courses, and over 4,000 masons certified under the RPL programme.

Social welfare measures include the Dr. BR Ambedkar Medha Puraskar awarded to 750 SC students and the establishment of three Santali medium residential schools at Gazole. Two common production centres for the Malda Carpet Cluster have also been made operational. Welcoming the announcements, Malda Merchants’ Chamber of Commerce & Industry President Ujjal Saha said: “We are thankful to our Chief Minister and the Finance minister for prioritising Malda. We hope the district administration will continue implementing these projects for the benefit of trade, industry and the general public.”