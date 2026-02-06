Interim Budget: Bengal hikes DA by 4%; rolls out welfare sops

Kolkata: With Bengal Assembly elections a few months away, the Mamata Banerjee government, in its Interim Budget for the financial year 2026-27, on Thursday announced a 4 per cent hike in dearness allowance (DA) for state employees and laid great emphasis on welfare and financial support schemes catering to various sections of the society.

The Interim Budget of Rs 4.06 lakh crore, with several new announcements, makes it a politically significant financial statement in poll-bound Bengal. Finance minister Chandrima Bhattacharya, while presenting the Budget in the Assembly, stated that the government remains committed to supporting its workforce and improving their financial security.

The announcement of a hike in DA signals the state government’s effort to address employee concerns. From DA to new youth schemes and increased allowances for workers, the government has addressed key concerns of its workforce and unemployed youths as well.

Moreover, several welfare measures are aimed at employees, unemployed youth, and the grassroots. The state announced hefty hikes in allowances to women and incomes to civic volunteers, Asha and Anganwadi workers, ahead of the forthcoming polls, where the ruling Trinamool Congress will seek a fourth term in a row.

Announcement of the DA hike will be implemented from the beginning of the next financial year, which is April 1. The state government employees will get April’s salary along with a 4 per cent DA hike.

According to the Interim Budget, the allowance for ASHA, Anganwadi workers, para teachers and civic volunteers will be increased by Rs 1,000 per month.

These frontline workers play a key role in public health and child welfare programmes and many others, and the increase is meant to recognise their contribution, according to political analysts.

In addition, Green Police personnel will also receive a monthly pay hike of Rs 1,000. An allocation of Rs 150 crore has been set aside for this purpose in this Budget.