Inter-univ engineering, science and tech academic meet held at SNU

KOLKATA: Sister Nivedita University, Kolkata (SNU) and Forum of Scientists, Engineers and Technologists (FOSET), a national-level voluntary organisation of professionals, jointly organised the 13th Inter University Engineering, Science and Technology Academic Meet - 2023 and Innovative Model Competition for a Sustainable Society recently.The event was held at the campus of Sister Nivedita University in association with Maulana Abul Kalam Azad University of Technology-WB, Indian Society for Technical Education-WB, Techno India Group-WB and The Association of Engineers, India.



Various eminent personalities, including Dhrubajyoti Chattopadhyay, Vice-Chancellor of SNU, KK Satpathy, president of FOSET, Jaya Sil, Chairperson of Academic Meet, Jyoti Sekhar Banerjee, Bengal Institute of Technology, Director Dibyendu Chakraborty, Sudip Kumar Roy, ISTE West Bengal, NR Banerjee, president, ISTE, West Bengal were present. Chief Guest for the event was Saikat Maitra, Vice-Chancellor, MAKAUT.

"In recent years the meaning of Science and Technology is continuously changing with respect to the interpretation of the term. Under this condition, it is very important to know the how this particular change is happening,” Dhrubajyoti Chattopadhyay, Vice-Chancellor of SNU, said. "This eager young demographic has the best potential to go for the wildest dreams in terms of technology with the help of other sectors in the society,” said Saikat Maitra, Chief Guest for the event.

This meet is recognised to be an effective platform for exploration and brainstorming by Undergraduate as well as Postgraduate students, who have the positive inclination to translate their scientific knowledge into technology for

the people.