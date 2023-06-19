Inter-state smartphone racket busted by CID

Kolkata: The state Criminal Investigation Department (CID) has busted an inter-state racket in which people were duped and the stolen money was used to buy smartphones.

Later the smartphones were sold to people with fake receipts. According to CID officials, on December 9 last year, a policeman who is a resident of West Midnapore, lodged a complaint at the Cyber Crime police station alleging that unknown people had impersonated as bank employees and fraudulently transferred more than Rs 20,000 using his credit card. While probing, the cops found that the money was later used to buy a smartphone from the website of its manufacturer.

After getting the details of the smartphone, the police tracked it and found it was active at Baramulla in Kashmir. A team from the CID Cyber Crime police station went to Baramulla and seized the smartphone.

Meanwhile, police came to know that the suspects behind the crime are in Patiala and Bhatinda in Punjab. Two more teams went to the places in Punjab and arrested two persons who are said to be the masterminds of the racket. The accused persons were identified as Dimpy of Patiala and Karan Gupta of Bhatinda who were brought to Kolkata on transit remand. The accused persons were produced at the ACJM court in Alipore and have been remanded to CID custody for 10 days.