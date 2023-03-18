Inter-locking work: Train services hit in Sealdah Main Line

KOLKATA: The train movement in Sealdah Main Line remained impacted on Friday morning resulting in problems for the candidates appearing for Higher Secondary 2023, which started from March 14 and will continue till March 27.



It has been reported that the train movement had slowly started by 8 am. After the non-interlocking work at Naihati, Halisahar and Kanchrapara, the work started in Kalyani on Thursday. It is reportedly taking longer to complete the work here because it has 58 motor points. After the heavy rainfall in the suburbs on Thursday, the wire was also torn in several places on the rail line, due to which fewer local trains were running. Till 8 am on Friday, the trains from Naihati to Sealdah were not operating. The first train on the down line started at around 7:40 am. Even then, it was running slow.

The candidates of HS 2023 sat for their examination on Vocational subjects which includes Health Care, Automobile, Security and IT, amongst others on Friday. According to railway officials efforts were made to ensure that the train services are normal and there is an increase in the number of trains during rush hour.

The West Bengal Council for Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) president Chiranjib Bhattacharjee had earlier expressed concern over the cancellation of local trains in Sealdah-Ranaghat local trains March 14 for the non-interlocking work. He has written a letter to the Eastern Railway seeking them to minimise the trouble. Multiple local trains were cancelled on Sealdah Main Line.