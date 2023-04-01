Inter-college technical festival Paridhi 2023 commences

KOLKATA: Nearly 60 colleges and 40 schools from across the country came together at the inter-college technical festival, Paridhi 2023, at Meghnad Saha Institute of Technology in the city.



Though every year the fest is organised in February, this year, the college decided to organise the science exhibition at the end of March.

On Friday, the inauguration of the fest was attended by Dr Dhrubojyoti Chattopadhyay, Vice-Chancellor of Sister Nivedita University, Ina Bose, director, HR & Industry Relations, Sister Nivedita University, RT Goswami, director at Techno International, Prof (Dr) Tirthankar Datta, principal of Meghnad Saha Institute of Technology (MSIT) and others. The three-day fest, ending on April 2, has been organised under the aegis of Megatronix, the official technical club of MSIT.

"The students should ask more questions and then only they can know the truth. The more you ask, the more knowledge you gain,” said Chattopadhyay.

Prof (Dr) Datta hopes that more institutes and students would participate next year in the fest. The college has also decided to organise events on robotics and gaming next year.