Intensive Coronary Care Unit of NBMCH to be shifted to hosp’s super speciality block

SILIGURI: The Intensive Coronary Care Unit (ICCU) of North Bengal Medical College and Hospital (NBMCH) is being shifted to the super speciality block of the NBMCH. The number of beds will also be increased. A 16-bedded ICCU unit will be set up in the new block. The hospital authorities have started preparations to open ICCU in the super speciality block by May 2.



Sandeep Sengupta, Dean of NBMCH said: “Now the ICCU is running with only five beds on the second floor of the hospital superintendent’s office. But the demand for beds is very high. It is not possible to increase the number of beds here due to limited space. That is why the ICCU is being shifted to the super speciality block.”

According to the hospital sources, five outdoor patient departments (OPD) were opened in the super speciality block along with cardiology. However, for cardiology tests like echocardiogram, patients have to go to the old building as the new super speciality building does not have this facility.

Patients and sometimes doctors and health workers face problems owing to this. This is another reason for the shifting of the ICCU unit there. Patients will be able to get echocardiograms and other tests under one roof.

Although the ICCU will be shifted there, the super speciality block is fully functional. In this regard, Sanjay Mallick, the Superintendent of the hospital, said: “We have already opened five OPDs on the first floor of the super speciality block. The central agency has not handed over these super speciality blocks to us yet. Therefore, the block cannot be made fully operational.”

The construction work of the super speciality block started in 2016. Accordingly, a tender was floated for the purchase of all medical equipment at that time. As the construction work was not completed on time, medical equipment is not available at the old tender rate. So, a fresh tender has been floated at the current market price.