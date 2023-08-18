‘Intensity of rain to reduce in South Bengal dists after Sat’

Kolkata: The Regional Meteorological Centre in Alipore said that the intensity of rainfall will reduce in South Bengal districts after Saturday while humidity level may shoot up further from next week onwards.



While several South Bengal districts will continue to receive moderate to heavy rainfall in the next 24 hours, situation may improve after Saturday. The coastal districts may also receive scattered rainfall on Sunday. A low pressure has formed over the Bay of Bengal. A low pressure has formed over North West Bay of Bengal and its adjoining areas. The low pressure will turn into depression. It will further move towards Odisha and Jharkhand. North 24-Parganas, South 24-Parganas, East Midnapore, Jhargram, West Midnapore may receive moderate rainfall over the weekend. The districts like Howrah, Hooghly, Purulia, Bankura, East Burdwan, West Burdwan, Birbhum, Murshidabad and Nadia will receive scattered rainfall.

The MeT office also predicted scattered rainfallin five districts in North Bengal — Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Alipurduar, Cooch Behar and Jalpaiguri. An orange alert has been issued for these districts in North Bengal. Intensity of rainfall may increase in North Bengal districts from Monday.

Several South Bengal districts received light to moderate rainfall on Friday as well. The city’s sky remained partially cloudy.

Humidity level may start rising in South Bengal districts from Monday giving discomfort to the people. The city registered its lowest temperature at 26.2 degree Celsius while the highest temperature on Thursday registered at 31.8 degree Celsius.

The MeT office said that there has been a deficit in rainfall in Gangetic Bengal. Data shows that there was a rainfall deficit of 29 per cent. In Kolkata there was a 40 per cent deficit in rainfall.