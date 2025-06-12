Intense heat in Siliguri: Three drown while taking bath in rivers in separate incidents

Siliguri: Three people, including two minors, lost their lives while taking bath in rivers in separate incidents across the Siliguri region as they sought relief from the ongoing intense heatwave. The tragic accidents have cast a deep shadow of sorrow in the localities. At present, the temperature in Siliguri has reached 36 degree Celsius. Coupled with intense humidity, the feel is like 44 degree C.

On Thursday afternoon, a group of teenagers from Goshaipur Naya Basti area in Phansidewa block under Siliguri Mahakuma Parishad went to Tarbandha River to escape the intense heat. Tragedy struck when two of them — Khushi Das (13 years) and Saurav Mondal (12 years) — suddenly drowned while bathing. Local residents who witnessed the incident rushed to their aid.

Khushi died at the spot, while the other was rescued in critical condition and rushed to North Bengal Medical College and Hospital. Sadly, despite the best efforts of doctors, Saurav also passed away. Following the incidents, police from Phansidewa Police Station visited the scene and have initiated an investigation.

In another incident, on Wednesday afternoon, Shubho Ghosh (25 years), a resident of the West Dhantala in Fulbari, went for a bath in the Balasan River at Dudiya with some of his friends. Tragically, he drowned while bathing, despite efforts by his friends to save him.

A search operation continued throughout the day. On Thursday morning, his body was recovered from the river. His family members were inconsolable upon receiving the news.

The police recovered the body and sent it to North Bengal Medical College and Hospital for post-mortem examination.Such incidents have become a recurring pattern in the region, particularly during the summer months. Despite repeated awareness efforts and past accidents, many youths continue to risk their lives by swimming in rivers and canals without proper safety measures.