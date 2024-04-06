‘Intake of too much alcohol increases chances to get infected by dengue’

Kolkata: Experts at Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) have warned against the intake of too much alcohol during the summer months as female Aedes Aegypti mosquitoes are very fond of the smell of the liquor and are attracted by the resultant perspiration from the consumption of alcohol.



“You should restrict the consumption of alcohol to the best extent possible not only for health issues but also for reducing your chances of getting a bite from Aedes Aegypti, particularly the female type. This variety of mosquito is responsible for dengue," Dr. Debashis Biswas OSD & Ex officio Chief Vector Control Officer said in a Facebook post on Saturday.

Biswas has also cautioned against the use of excessive deodorant, body spray or perfume to combat the bad odour of perspiration.

“Aedes Aegyti, particularly the female types have a special liking for this good odour of deodorant / perfume,” he added.

Meanwhile, Deputy Mayor Atin Ghosh, who heads the Health department of KMC will hold Health administrative meeting at each of the 16 boroughs, involving the respective Borough chairmen and ward councillors and the officials of the Health and all other concerned departments of KMC to review the departmental preparedness for dengue prevention. The meeting will start on April 16 with Borough IX and end on June 7 with Borough V.

Experts in the KMC apprehend that due to global warming and many other reasons, the dengue scenario in Kolkata is likely to grow grimmer in the times to come. Hence, the civic body has laid special emphasis on awareness among people to combat dengue.