Insurgency: What’s happening in Manipur, asks filmmaker

KOLKATA: Manipuri filmmaker Haobam Paban Kumar’s film ‘Joseph’s Son’ tells the story of a young teen, who has not returned home in Manipur amid the ethnic conflicts and insurgency. His father Joseph sets out on a journey in search of his football enthusiast son.



Just like the young teen in the film, many hailing from Manipur dread to return to the state, which is grappling with recurring bouts of violence since ethnic clashes first erupted in May 2023. Expressing concern over the violence in Manipur, the SRFTI alumni said: “No one knows what’s exactly happening in the state, but the situation remains tense.”

Kumar’s film, ‘Joseph’s Son’ won the Special Jury Award in the Indian Language Films category at the 29th edition of Kolkata International Film Festival (KIFF). Based on the original story written by Sahitya Akademi Award winner Sudhir Naoroibam, ‘Joseph’s Son’ had its world premiere at the 25th Shanghai International Film Festival 2023. It was the only Indian film at the festival. Kumar is a member of the Meitei community in Manipur himself and said the current socio-political landscape in Manipur is reminiscent of the Kuki-Naga conflict of the 1990s.

According to him, the recent Kuki-Meitei conflict won’t subside anytime soon as a growing sense of distrust has been created between the two communities.

But come what may, Kumar wants to stay in conflict-ridden Manipur. A renowned filmmaker from Manipur, Kumar’s film ‘AFSPA 1958’ was awarded the Golden Lotus for the best documentary at the National Film Awards in 2008. His film ‘Loktak Lairembee’ (Lady of the Lake) was screened at Berlin Film Festival and Busan International Film Festival.