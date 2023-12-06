Instructor held in fake certificate scam at Dishari Nursing Institute

A person has been apprehended in connection with the Dishari Nursing and Technological Center Institute case in Jalpaiguri. The individual in custody has been identified as Mohammad Khoda Bakkas Kibris (34), also known as Rinku.

According to the Jalpaiguri Kotwali Police, Kibris resided in Choto Chowdhury Para of Jalpaiguri Paharpur Gram Panchayat (GP) area and

served as an instructor at the institute.

The Dishari Nursing Training Institute was operating without approval from the District Health department.

Following a complaint, the institute, located in Pandapara of Jalpaiguri, was shut down on September 19 this

year by the district Health department.

Subsequently, students who had undergone training at the institute raised concerns. They reported that they were unable to secure employment in various places due to fake certificates issued by the institute.

Additionally, several students lodged complaints against the institute authorities at the Jalpaiguri Kotwali Police Station, demanding refunds.

Approximately two months after the incident, the Jalpaiguri Kotwali Police Station arrested Mohammad Khoda Bakkas Kibris from his residence in Choto Chowdhury Para on Tuesday night and brought him to the police station.

According to police sources, he underwent interrogation on Tuesday night and was arrested the following morning.

The police revealed that crucial information related to the incident was obtained during questioning. The owner of the institution is currently on the run.

Mokbul Hossain, a resident of Choto Chowdhury Para, stated: “Rinku himself completed Diploma Physiotherapy training from that institute by paying Rs 70,000. While practicing physiotherapy, the authorities occasionally requested him to conduct classes. However, it remains unclear to us how he is connected to this incident.”