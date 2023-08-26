‘Institutions must invest in cyber security measures to safeguard students & educators’ info’

Kolkata: Highlighting the shift in career choices of students from civil, mechanical or electrical engineering to computer science, information technology and artificial intelligence, the co-chairperson of Techno India Group, Manoshi Roychowdhury said that a large number of students are looking forward to the latter streams.



Roychowdhury was speaking at an interactive session on ‘Digital Bengal:Enhancing Competitiveness through the Digital Revolution’ organised by the Indian Chamber of Commerce.

She focused on the need of digitisation in academic institutions. While emphasising on the many positives of digitisation in academic institutions, including democratisation of education and enhanced learning experience, she said: “The journey towards digitisation must be embarked on with careful planning,” and added that with increasing usage of digital platforms the protection of sensitive data becomes paramount.

“Institutions must invest in robust cyber security measures to safeguard students and educators’ information,” she said. Indranil Mitra, the Managing Director-Advisory Services, PricewaterhouseCoopers, spoke on deep fakes and dark sides of AI.

Senior Director of Oracle Anindya Biswas said: “Bengal has done fabulous work like e-panchayat, e-municipality etc. We should be proud about the work that Bengal has done. However, there is still more to do as demands are increasing on various fronts, citizens are becoming more aware, there is an increasing amount of young generation, urbanisation is very rapid, expectations are increasing and job opportunities are being created. We ought to ensure that education is provided even to the farthest part of India and the information that we have is disseminated to everyone.”