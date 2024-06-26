Institute of Neurosciences Kolkata showcases Siliguri branch’s services

Siliguri: The Institute of Neurosciences Kolkata (INK) hosted a seminar in Siliguri to spotlight the offerings of its Siliguri OPD branch. Dr Sukalyan Purkayastha, MD, DM, a renowned interventional radiologist from INK, elaborated on various endovascular procedures for treating brain strokes, hemorrhages and aneurysms, emphasising their non-invasive nature.



Attendees learnt that these procedures eliminate the need for opening the brain, as catheters navigate through blood vessels to address brain injuries.

Dr Abhik Ray Chaudhury, head of the Siliguri branch, outlined the clinic’s operations and discussed plans for future expansion. Recognising the importance of informing North Bengal residents about the branch’s benefits, attendees explored the possibility of hosting medical camps in Siliguri to address neurological disorders. Committing to future collaboration, they resolved to organise such events soon.