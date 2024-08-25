Institute of Language Studies & Research to launch courses in 5 different languages

Kolkata: The Institute of Language Studies and Research (ILSR) under the state Higher Education department is all set to introduce four-month elementary courses in five different languages. Among these are a Bengali language course specifically designed for foreigners.

In addition to Bengali, ILSR is offering a vernacular language course in Santali and three foreign language courses, French, German and Spanish.

“We’re launching five new language courses open to anyone worldwide. Our goal is to equip the workforce, especially those seeking international opportunities, with essential language skills. This will benefit both those looking to work abroad and those working for foreign companies with Indian branches. Academics can also pursue the course till they get a diploma degree,” said Swati Guha, Director of ILSR.

These four-month elementary programs will provide participants with basic communication skills in their chosen language. For those who want to continue, ILSR will offer a four-month certificate course. And after completing another four-month course, participants will earn a diploma.

ILSR had previously attempted to introduce an online course on Bangla for Foreigners, but time zone differences posed a barrier. This time, ILSR has a plan in place to address this issue. Guha explained: “There was a problem with fixing the time zone. Some applicants were from America, others from New Zealand and many other places with different time zones. Understanding the problem beforehand, we closed the application process. This time, we have already fixed the issue. Classes will be conducted accommodating two to three time zones, depending on the applications.” Applications have already been received from interested individuals in Kolkata, Sikkim, America, Sweden and many other places.

Interested candidates can take admission by submitting the specified Google Form, which is available on the ILSR website. The courses will commence on September 23, 2024. Course fees are Rs 4,000, payable in two equal installments. Classes and evaluations will be conducted online. These courses are recognised by the state Higher Education department.