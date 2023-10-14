Instapujo has joined hands with the Instagrammers of Kolkata aiming to create memories with the help of one of the most popular social media platforms among youngsters. The kick-off party was held on October 9. Novotel Kolkata Hotel & Residences have come onboard as the hospitality partner, showcasing their ‘Durgabari’ menu on the occasion. They have also launched lucrative staycation and F&B packages during the Puja. Besides, a café tie-up is being designed to take the regular café-goers for an elevated Irish liquor experience during the festive season. The Puja memories can be uploaded on Instagram with the hashtag - #Instapujo. K C Das Pvt. Ltd, with their new offering of Kesariya Gulab Jamun, Story Of Beans Café, Salt Lake and Raize The Bar at Salt Lake hves also joined Instapujo as gifting partners