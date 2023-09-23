Installation work of CCTV cameras at JU starts

Kolkata: The work of installing CCTV at Jadavpur University (JU) started at ten places on campus and the hostel. Meanwhile, the interim vice-chancellor (V-C) Buddhadeb Sau said that a section of students are protesting against the installation.



It was learnt that a total of 29 surveillance cameras are to be fitted in various areas, including at the varsity’s Salt Lake campus.

10 CCTVs which are being installed will cover the main gates of the campus as well as the hostels.

The work is being done in accordance with UGC rules. Installation of CCTV cameras was one of the suggestions by the internal enquiry committee as well.

Amongst a list of suggestions, they had also mentioned that as part of a strong vigilance measure, the university may install CCTV cameras at entry and exit points in the teaching and administrative campuses as well as in the hostel campus.

A source in JU said that the university authorities sanctioned an order to a state undertaking WEBEL for the installation of CCTVs in the strategic points including main gates of the campus. It was informed that the total cost stands at Rs 37,38,400.

Recently, Sau told the media that there was a conspiracy going on for him to not remain as the interim V-C. It has been reported that Sau has asked the Governor and state government to investigate the matter.