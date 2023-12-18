‘Install signage boards on PWD structures...’

Kolkata: The state Public Works Department (PWD) has directed all its zonal chief engineers to take measures to install signage boards for bridges, Railway over bridges (ROBs) and roads under their respective jurisdiction to disclose information about the structures to the people.



A circular undersigned by PWD Secretary Antara Acharya informs of the decision to install signboards with retro reflective lettering on both sides (starting and end) of the bridge/ RoB, in Bengali and English version, alternatively with details such as name and location of the bridge, year of construction, maximum

permissible gross vehicular weight, maximum axle load, maximum permissible speed, name of division maintained by and

QR Code for lodging any complaint.

The chief engineers of the respective zones have been requested to take suitable measures for updating the bridge data in the “Samiksha” portal. Any duplicate entry needs to be deleted. The circular states that only the bridges, both major and minor, including box-ridge maintenance, are the responsibility of PWD and should be mentioned in the ‘Samiksha’ portal.